Kanye West Wants To Give Khloe Kardashian A Makeover After Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘L&S’

Kanye West reportedly has his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian’s best interest at heart. The rapper allegedly wants to give the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a makeover following her split from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kanye West is making plans to revamp Khloe Kardashian’s style. West has allegedly been talking about giving Khloe a makeover for months, but now that she’s single again, he thinks it’s the perfect time for a change.

An insider tells the outlet that West thinks of himself as a creative director for Kim Kardashian and her entire family, which started when he began molding his wife’s fashion choices and has carried on into sculpting KUWTK in Season 16.

“Kanye sees himself as like a creative director for the entire family and the Kardashian brand. He’s taken it upon himself to become more involved with the show, with their wardrobe choices, with everything,” the insider stated.

“Kim is all for it and of course, Kris thinks Kanye is a genius. He wants her to have that same fashion Cinderella moment [as Kim]. Khloe has heard this kind of thing from Kim and Kanye for years, so it’s not new to her,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is fresh off of her breakup with Tristan Thomspon, whom she shares a daughter, True, with. The couple split back in February when the basketball player cheated on her yet again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources now tell Entertainment Tonight that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is completely over for good and that Kardashian will never get back together with the NBA star, despite sharing a child with him.

The insider also reveals that Khloe is currently enjoying the single life, and she’s been spending a ton of time with her baby girl, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this year.

The source adds that Kardashian is still feeling hurt by what Thompson did to her and that she is not ready to begin dating again following her split, which could mean she doesn’t want a makeover from Kanye West.

Instead, Khloe is going to spend her time with the people she loves the most in the world, her family and friends, and focus on her growing business at the Good American clothing company.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.