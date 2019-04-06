Andy Cohen Shoots Down Rumors That ‘RHOC’ Housewife Vicki Gunvalson Needs Engagement To Stay On Show

Rumors have been swirling that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, must deliver an engagement storyline on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of the Orange County or risk losing her role on the show. Andy Cohen weighed in on the controversy with a tweet calling the rumors a lie.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson’s position as a full-time housewife was under threat after her co-stars threatened to leave the show if she remained on it. The 57-year-old had also reportedly failed to provide an interesting storyline for the past few seasons of the show.

Both of these factors contributed to producers looking to renegotiate her contract, possibly including her in the show as a “friend” rather than a “housewife.” Gunvalson allegedly was so concerned about her role that she was considering staging an engagement to boyfriend Steve Lodge.

Last month, a source close to the reality star confirmed that she was returning for the 14th season of the show, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Vicki is excited to be filming RHOC right now. Despite reports and rumors she wasn’t coming back, she is filming right now and is returning to the show,” the source said. “She and all of the other ladies are having fun and things are good right now with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge], too. They started filming a few weeks ago and all the ladies from last season are returning.”

News outlets reported that though Gunvalson was returning, she had agreed to get engaged on the show or risk losing her position, according to Celebrity Insider. According to the rumors, producers demanded that she get engaged on camera or risk being demoted. Insiders said that she is so concerned about keeping her position on the show that she is willing to do what it takes to keep the focus on her story, even if it means pushing for a wedding with her long-time beau.

Responding to the reports, Andy Cohen shot down the rumors.

“This is a lie,” he wrote.

Do you think Vicki Gunvalson will get engaged next season on Real Housewives of Orange County? Do you want her to be a full-time cast member? #RHOC https://t.co/L3GXjOjihQ — Reality Tea (@Realitytea) April 2, 2019

All this comes as the franchise’s longest running housewife is being sued for fraud, according to The Blast. An 82-year-old woman named Joan Lile is suing Gunvalson and her insurance company, Coto Insurance & Financial Services, for breach of fiduciary duty and contract, negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Lile says that she purchased a life insurance policy that wasn’t delivered as promised. There is no word on how much Lile is seeking, but the case is ongoing.