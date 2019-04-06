Kevin Spacey Denies That He Tried To Threaten Sexual Assault Accuser With ‘House Of Cards’ Video

Kevin Spacey released a video late last year during which he appeared to reprise his role as Frank Underwood as he prepared a meal in a Christmas-themed apron. As The Guardian notes, the video appeared to be the actor’s attempt to surreptitiously address his public fall from grace which had been triggered by sexual assault allegations against him.

Now The Blast is reporting that the “John Doe” who made those accusations has accused the actor of using the video to threaten him. The accuser is suing the Academy award-winning actor for battery. According to court documents related to the case, Spacey has denied that the video was meant to be a threat. His attorney describes the accuser’s claims as “outlandish” and “incendiary.”

“Nothing in the video mentions anything about Plaintiff, his allegations, or this case,” the document from Spacey’s lawyer states. “Nothing in the video is ‘[i]n apparent response to the serious allegations levied against him’ as Plaintiff claims in his opposition.”

According to The Blast, this particular accuser alleges that Spacey assaulted him during a massage session at the actor’s home in California. John Doe says that Spacey complained of having pain in his groin area and that the actor grabbed his hand and place it on his private parts during the massage. He claims that Spacey proceeded to force him to rub his genitals

John Doe claims that when he protested Spacey tried to kiss him. He also alleges that the actor touched his private parts and offered him oral sex.

As The Blast notes, this isn’t the only sexual misconduct allegation that has been made against Spacey. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged, in an interview with Buzzfeed News, that Spacey made a “sexual advance” toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey was 26 years old at the time. They had previously met each other while working on Broadway.

“My stomach churns,” Rapp said while recounting his story to Buzzfeed. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Rapp has not taken Spacey to court for his alleged actions.

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers returning to court in bar groping case https://t.co/uaOg70L34A pic.twitter.com/ZGHc0smBFP — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) April 4, 2019

Since the allegations against him became public knowledge, Spacey has been fired as the executive producer and lead actor on House Of Cards, after five seasons of playing the iconic Frank Underwood. The show explained Frank’s absence by killing the character off, and his wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, took the helm. The sixth season was the show’s last.