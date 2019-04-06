Wendy Williams & Husband Kevin Hunter Will Both Return To Work On Show Despite Personal Issues

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are both set to return to her talk show next week, despite all of the relationship issues that they’ve allegedly been dealing with.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy and Kevin’s marriage is allegedly in crisis. Things have reportedly been rocky between the couple, and it’s all boiled over in the past few months.

As many fans will remember, Wendy took a long hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year. The host then returned and revealed she had been struggling with addiction issues and was living in a sober house to help her with her treatment.

Days later, it was reported that Kevin’s alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to their child. Hours later, Wendy was reportedly found drunk and was transported to the hospital.

However, she continued to show up to work and filmed a show the next day, never talking about her personal life, or the rumors flying around about her sobriety and marriage.

This week, The Wendy Show was on hiatus, but is scheduled to return for new live shows next week, with Williams and Hunter both there to do their jobs.

Sources say that Kevin Hunter, who has been a producer on Wendy Williams’ show since 2008, “will not be skipping work on Monday to avoid any Wendy drama.”

“He’s a big part of the show [as] an executive producer, and he will not shy away from his duties on the show because of rumors swirling about his marriage,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source told the online publication that Williams may finally be realizing that her marriage could be over.

“Wendy has a lot of love for the father of her son and business partner of decades, which has made this the toughest decision of her life. She is slowly coming to terms with the sad fact that maybe her marriage has run its course and that things are finally ending.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy and Kevin are allegedly discussing what it could mean for them going forward if they were to split.

The couple are entangled in many business ventures together, but sources tell Page Six that if the pair were to end their 22-year marriage, Hunter would likely stay on as Williams’ manager and business partner.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her show, which airs on weekdays.