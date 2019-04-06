NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Likely Won’t Meet With Lakers, Might Go ‘Someplace Else’ If Not Re-Signed

Although many are expecting Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson to re-sign with the team this summer, the possibility of him signing with another team in free agency remains out there. The Los Angeles Lakers are thought to have a chance at acquiring the five-time All-Star, especially since his father, Mychal Thompson, was a key player for the team in the 1980s, during their “Showtime” era. However, the latest update from ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne suggests that he might not even meet with the Lakers when they continue rebuilding their roster in the coming offseason.

As quoted by USA Today‘s Warriors Wire, Shelburne made the above comments when she appeared on the latest episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast. As Shelburne and ESPN colleague Ohm Youngmisuk talked about the Lakers’ potential free agency targets for the summer, she remarked that Thompson will likely pass on the Lakers completely and possibly consider other options if he doesn’t get offered a maximum contract by Golden State.

“Guys, I don’t think Klay even gives the Lakers a meeting. If [the Warriors] don’t give him the full max, I think he goes someplace else. I really don’t think Klay gives the Lakers a meeting.”

If Klay Thompson does indeed end up denying the Los Angeles Lakers a chance to meet with him regarding potential contract offers, he would become the second highly-touted free agent to snub the team in such fashion in just as many offseasons. Last summer, Paul George notably chose to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite the expectation that he would join the hometown Lakers the moment he became eligible for free agency.

According to the "buzz" around the NBA, executives and scouts believe Kevin Durant is "ready to move on" from the Warriors. Klay Thompson, on the other hand … https://t.co/0pK7dhWy01 pic.twitter.com/hNpLfybuli — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2019

As detailed last week by ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, George supposedly made his decision to sign a new, long-term deal with the Thunder after getting feedback from then-teammate Corey Brewer, who had played for the Lakers prior to his move to Oklahoma City.

While there have been no reports of Thompson receiving similar warnings from former Lakers, the 29-year-old shooting guard had previously been quoted by The Mercury News as saying that he wants to remain loyal to the Warriors, whom he has won three NBA championships with since joining the team as their first-round draft pick in 2011. In August 2018, Thompson told reporters that he wants to be a “Warrior for life,” and that remaining with Golden State would be his top priority in the 2019 free agency period.