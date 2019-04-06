Jessa Duggar Seewald Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New 31-Week Photo

Jessa Duggar will be giving birth in just a few short weeks.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is now 31 weeks along in her third pregnancy and she is not shy showing off her growing baby bump. The reality star has given an update on Friday revealing how her third trimester is going so far. She posted a photo of herself and she appears to be just as healthy as she was with her other two pregnancies.

The expectant mom shared her 31-week belly on her Instagram. She is wearing a red dress and cradling her baby bump to show how big she is getting at this stage of her pregnancy. Jessa pointed out that she is bigger than she was with Henry, then smaller than she was with her firstborn, Spurgeon, who weighed in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces when he was born.

The Counting On star said that she is hoping that she will deliver a medium-sized baby this time around. The Duggar women seem to carry big babies. They have mentioned that fact on many episodes of Counting On. With as many babies as Jessa’s mom, Michelle Duggar, has carried, there are bound to be various sizes of babies along the way. The daughters and daughters-in-law are always hoping not to deliver big babies, especially since there are home births involved.

Jessa takes it all in stride as she wrote, “What can I say — those Duggar genes grow ’em big.”

Jessa Duggar also mentioned one of the most common side effects that go along with pregnancies. She revealed that she has been suffering from heartburn. She explained that she had plenty of that while she was carrying Spurgeon. She laughed that he came out with a good amount of hair. This one may be another one with a head full of hair since she has been plagued with heartburn this time around as well. She also wanted some advice from moms who have also experienced the same thing.

The 26-year-old TLC star announced that she and husband, Ben Seewald, were expecting again in January. They postponed the exciting news just a bit this time around to give a little respect and space for Lauren and Josiah Duggar who miscarried their first child in October. Lauren and Jessa were both due at the same time. It was supposed to be a joyous occasion for both women to be pregnant together, but Lauren lost the baby soon after they found out.

Jessa Duggar will be giving birth sometime in June. It’s not known whether this one is another boy or a girl this time around.