Michelle Wolf Blasts Trump For Skipping Correspondents’ Dinner Again: ‘He Doesn’t Have Big Enough Spine’

Michelle Wolf, who knows a thing or two about getting under the president’s skin, blasted Donald Trump for deciding to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the third time.

On Friday during a press conference, Trump announced that he would skip the event and instead hold a rally. He blasted the Correspondents’ Dinner as being too critical of him, saying it was “so boring” and “so negative,” according to The New York Post.

“I’m going to hold a rally because the dinner is so boring and so negative,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, slamming the traditional black-tie event where presidents brace themselves for jokes from comics and journalists.

Wolf, who hosted last year’s event where her jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a lot of coverage, blasted Trump for deciding to skip the event again.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for the Power of Women NY event presented by Lifetime, which she hosted, Wolf said that Trump didn’t have the “spine” to laugh at jokes directed at him.

“You got to love someone that just can’t handle being made fun of. I think he doesn’t have a big enough spine to attend. If a president can’t take someone making fun of them, I don’t really care about them.”

“Man up,” was her advice to the president.

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which organizes the event, has announced that no comic will make an appearance during this year’s event because of Michelle Wolf’s roasting of Sarah Sanders in 2018. Instead, it has booked historian Ron Chernow as the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Trump has not attended either of the previous two Correspondents’ Dinner since becoming president. Before that, when Barack Obama was president, Trump was a regular at the event. His humiliation at the hands of comedian Seth Meyers in 2011 is still widely believed to have spurred him on to contest the presidential elections.

Before last year’s event, Trump blasted the dinner as “a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for.”

Trump’s hostile relationship with journalists has been well-documented, with the president often slamming negative coverage of him as “fake news.” He was widely criticized for dubbing the media as the “enemy of the people.”

This year’s White House Correspondents Dinner will be held on April 27, when Trump has promised his supporters a rally which, in his own words, “will be a big one.”