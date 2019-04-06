Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Red String Two-Piece

Candice showed some serious skin in her red string bikini.

It was another bikini day for Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel as she put her stunning bikini body on full display once again to promote her new swimwear line, Tropic of the C. The line shared a new photo of the stunning supermodel on its official Instagram account on April 5 which showed the mom of two showing off some skin as she posed in a very tropical location in a tiny bikini.

The new snap showed Candice looking red hot in her string two-piece as she posed for the camera amongst a forest of trees. The star wasn’t leaving much to the imagination as she posed with a very sultry look, proudly modeling the high-waisted bottoms and tiny string top.

Swanepoel’s signature blonde hair was left out of the snap, as she instead opted to rock a green scarf around her head as she got back to nature with her latest swimwear shoot look.

In the caption, Tropic of the C revealed that the superstar was mixing and matching pieces from her recently unveiled line, sporting the equator top with a pair of praia bottoms, both in red.

The account also opted to give fans a close-up look at the high-waisted string bikini bottoms on Instagram to show off the ties on both sides of Candice’s slim waist.

Earlier this week, Swanepoel was spotted posing in the very tropical location as she headed to the Brazilian jungle to model the pieces from her line.

As The Inquisitr shared, Candice uploaded a video to Instagram Stories that had her swinging on a giant rope swing in her bikini as she modeled her swimwear for the camera.

Before that, The Inquisitr posted pictures of the star in a white bikini as she showed off her wet body and slicked back hair.

The mom of two – who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous faces – previously revealed some of her big secrets for looking so good in a bikini while chatting with Pop Sugar.

“I love having a good sun-kissed glow before the beach — some self-tan lotion is always good!” she told the site. “I also feel good when I’m working out regularly.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Per Contact Music, Candice also spoke out about how she’s learned what does and doesn’t work for her when it comes to bikinis, which inspired her to go on to create her own collection.

“Being a model and trying every style, every bikini, I’ve developed my own style,” the star said at the time.

“I know exactly what I like and exactly what I don’t like, and it’s nice to be able to share that with people,” Swanepoel then added.