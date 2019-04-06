Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Will Be A Massive Ticketed Event At The Staples Center, Per ‘TMZ’

The late rapper will be remembered at a supersized service at the L.A. venue that hosted Michael Jackson's memorial a decade ago.

Nipsey Hussle will be remembered at a massive memorial service in Los Angeles. The family of the slain hip-hop star has reportedly secured the 21,000 seat Staples Center for a memorial service to accommodate as many fans and friends as possible, TMZ reports.

The celebrity website cited a source with direct knowledge of the situation who revealed that the memorial service for Nipsey Hussle will take place Thursday morning at the Staples Center. Tickets will reportedly be sold for the event through a website and only ticket holders will gain admission to pay tribute to the late rap star.

Logistics and security for the event will be difficult with so little time to plan. TMZ notes that rental companies have already been contacted for staging equipment and that ushers who are employed at the Staples Center have already been asked to reserve the day. Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service will take place on April 11 hours after the final L.A. Clippers regular season game is played at the venue the night before.

This is not the first time the Staples Center will be used for a memorial service for a music icon. In 2009, Michael Jackson’s televised memorial service was held at the L.A. venue. The star-studded event included performances of Jackson’s songs by Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Usher, and more. There is no word yet if Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service will include musical tributes.

Nipsey Hussle has been remembered by fans and friends in the days since he was gunned down by suspect Eric Holder outside of his California clothing store, The Marathon. Rapper Killer Mike delivered a passionate speech about ending gang violence at a memorial for Nipsey Hussle at Atlanta’s Morris Brown College earlier this week, according to Rolling Stone.

Hussle’s 88-year-old grandmother, Margaret Boutte, told CBS Los Angeles that she is overwhelmed by the love and support the family has received since the tragedy.

“[It’s] uplifting that so many people loved and understood him,” Boutte said of her late grandson.

Boutte helped raise Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom. In an interview with CBS Local ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper recalled his loving upbringing.

“I was raised by my mom and grandma,” Hussle said. “She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love.”

Now, Nipsey Hussle’s family will share the love with as many fans as possible as they say goodbye to the late star at a supersized service at the Staples Center. In addition to the Staples Center memorial for Nipsey Hussle, a private service for close family and friends will be held at a later date.