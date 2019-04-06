Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Insane Workout Routine & Instagram Can’t Handle It

The bodacious model set Instagram on fire with a collection of workout videos that showed off her incredible grace and flexibility during an aerial yoga class.

Ashley Graham is one of the most prominent body positivity advocates on the online scene. The gorgeous plus-size model has won her fans many times over with her candid social media posts about staying true to oneself and unabashedly expressing one’s personality.

The 31-year-old stunner is all about empowering women to embrace who they are – and to love their bodies and set a goal for a healthy, happy life. And, while she loves her bountiful curves and enjoys flaunting them, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model spends quite a lot of time in the gym working out to stay in tune with her body.

“I don’t work out to lose weight, I don’t work out because I want to be thin, I work out to stay healthy, strong, firm and to keep my mind clear,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram post shared on March 1 in celebration of National Workout Buddy Day.

The Addition Elle lingerie model has been very open about her fitness journey and workout routine, often taking to her Instagram page to document her progress. In classic Ashley Graham style, she hasn’t been bashful about showing the hard, grueling parts of her exercise regimen. For instance, in early January, the America’s Next Top Model judge shared a video of herself working the treadmill and really pushing herself to finish the job.

“Honestly, sometimes I hate going to the gym, but I love the feeling of being sore,” she wrote in the video caption.

In another Instagram post shared the following month, Ashley opened up about her “hate” for cardio exercises.

“Finding a way to make it fun and trick myself into having fun is the only way to get through it,” she told her Instagram followers.

To illustrate her strategy, the bodacious model shared a very stimulating workout video in which she and her trainer, celebrity coach Kira Stokes, had fun throwing around medicine balls as part of Ashley’s cardio workout.

While she’s not afraid to work up a sweat at the gym, not all of her workouts are equally grinding. Sometimes, Ashley simply enjoys letting loose and experimenting with different types of exercise sessions, such as aerial yoga.

In one of her latest posts, the Nebraska-born beauty treated her 8.3 million Instagram followers to some incredible footage of her aerial yoga routine. On Thursday, Ashley took to the popular social media platform to drop three mind-blowing videos of herself rocking the mermaid position in a very captivating aerial yoga workout.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In the first clip, the stunning model is gracefully gliding through the air as she spins around dangling from a silky blue aerial yoga hammock.

A second video shows Ashley effortlessly doing a daring split in mid-air and really showing off her incredible flexibility. Clad in black leggings and a white yoga top, the model seemed to enjoy feeling the burn as she put her curvaceous body to work in the strenuous exercise.

In the final video, Ashley let her playful side show and burst into song while dangling head-down from the hammock, wishing her fans “good morning” with a cheerful tune and a radiant smile on her face. As she gleefully spun around on the aerial yoga contraption, the model put her ample cleavage and bodacious booty on full display.

Needless to say, her Instagram followers were entranced by Ashley’s incredible aerial yoga prowess. Her videos garnered nearly 390,000 likes in addition to 3,240 comments – and her fans couldn’t stop piling on the praises for her fantastic stamina and physique.

“You did what I thought was impossible in such weight [sic], now I know I can try this too! Love you! You are really inspiring,” wrote one person, ending their message with a trail of heart emojis.

“Wow! That’s great! You are such an inspiration!” penned another Instagram user.

One of Ashley’s fans absolutely lost it after seeing the curvy model do the splits in mid-air with such ease. “I would be petrified that I might actually split down the middle,” they wrote in a comment to her post.

Others felt inspired to give aerial yoga a try after seeing Ashley flying through the air and working her magic on the hammock. “OMG! I need to try this!” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another echoed the sentiment in a message that read, “I wanna try this out so bad.”

Meanwhile, some of her fans couldn’t help gawking at Ashley’s curvaceous physique.

“That thickness is a work of art!!!” one ardent fan wrote in a comment.