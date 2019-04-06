A Reporter Spotted Robert Mueller’s Grand Jury In A Washington Courthouse And No One Knows Why

A full two weeks after Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a court reporter noticed Mueller’s grand jury inside of a courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The reporter, CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, was at the courthouse to cover an unrelated court case when she noticed members of the grand jury were present. In a tweet, Polantz shared a screenshot of an article she had just published, updated shortly after 1 a.m.

“That grand jury’s work continues, with federal prosecutors gathering [the grand jury] once again on Friday for a little more than an hour, apparently for the first time since Trump political adviser Roger Stone’s indictment on Jan. 24,” it said in the screenshot shared from the CNN piece.

As POLITICO recently reported, the implications of the continued activity of Mueller’s grand jury are uncertain, but potentially interesting.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goodhand indicated in March that the special counsel grand jury was “continuing robustly” even beyond the official conclusion of Mueller’s investigation and delivery of his report to Attorney General William Barr. Legal analysts have speculated that the continued activity of the grand jury could suggest further developments in the investigation.

While the specific nature of the grand jury’s work is not at all clear, Goodhand did confirm its active status for a matter related to an attempt to reveal the identity of a state-owned foreign firm that was held in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena related to the Russia investigation.

As of now, the firm’s identity remains a mystery. The Supreme Court in March elected not to grant the case a hearing. In the meantime, the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, an organization that advocates for transparency in government, is attempting to uncover documents and materials related to the indeterminate litigation and the so far anonymous company at the center of it. Theodore Boutrous, the lead attorney for the group, said they had great interest in the questions raised about the possibly continuing nature of the Russia investigation, which was largely considered complete.

I wrote a story today about a DC Circuit decision today on grand jury secrecy and what it means for Mueller. And also saw this at the courthouse https://t.co/sw6D0rRg5x pic.twitter.com/wUczzG8KQW — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) April 6, 2019

Peter Carr, spokesperson for Mueller and his investigative team, did not comment on the status or activities of the grand jury.

None-the-less, legal analysts and others close to such issues are beginning to speculate about what the grand jury activity could mean.

“I worked with [Goodhand] in this matter,” said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi. “He uses his words very carefully. The use of ‘robustly’ is not bluster or gratuitous. That word strongly suggests that the handoffs from Robert Mueller’s office are alive and kicking and that the Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office could be another troubling front for the president and the White House.”