Yazmin Oukhellou Shares Bodacious Body Secrets In Barely There Bikini

The 'TOWIE' star took to Instagram recently to share how she maintains her voluptuous curves.

Yazmin Oukhellou has never been shy about flaunting her curvaceous body for her 478,000 Instagram followers. Several times a week – and sometimes nearly every day – the TV personality shares an array of sultry snapshots featuring an assortment of revealing and form-fitting ensembles.

In the last week, the The Only Way Is Essex star has posted 11 different sexy photos rocking a collection of low-cut tops and barely there bikinis. Yazmin frequently makes a habit of striking seductive poses and snapping photos from different angles to flaunt every gorgeous curve on her body.

Less than 24 hours ago, Yazmin shared a photo of herself donning a barely there white bikini as she sat in a provocative pose on a wooden bench at a sandy beach. The tiny bikini left little to the imagination as she put her tiny waist, flat stomach, and busty chest on full display.

Accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses resting on top of her head, Oukhellou had her long dark tresses pushed back out of her face and behind her to avoid covering any of the generous amount cleavage her bikini top revealed.

In the caption of the sexy photo, the reality TV star dished on how she’s able to maintain her rocking beach body.

Yazmin opened up about taking an intolerance test to find out what types of foods didn’t agree with her body. Oukhellou learned she was sensitive to a number of foods, such as milk and eggs. She thanked the testing for opening her eyes to food she shouldn’t consume that she would have never questioned on her own.

According to Yazmin, it is a combination of dieting and avoiding foods her body can’t handle that allow her to maintain her incredibly toned figure.

Prior to sharing the bikini-clad snap, Yazmin also shared a more conservative photo on Instagram of herself sizzling in a skin-tight pink dress that hugged her curvy body in all the right places. In the photo, the brunette beauty stood with her side to the camera putting her plump backside on full display.

Collectively, the two photos Yazmin has posted in the past 24 hours have accumulated over 20,000 views.

Her followers taking to the comments of her most recent photo had pretty mixed responses. Some were eager to complement Yazmin on her smooth sun-kissed complexion and rocking body. Others were more interested in learning more about the food intolerance kit the TV personality had opened up about.

Many were eager to learn what type of results they could expect from food intolerance tests and how much this type of testing kit typically costs.