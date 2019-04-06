Donald Trump’s Mental Condition Is Worsening And He Must Undergo Rigorous Assessment, Yale Psychiatrist Says

Donald Trump’s mental condition is deteriorating and he must undergo a rigorous assessment to determine if he is still fit to hold office, a Yale University psychiatrist says.

Bandy X. Lee, who has frequently spoken out about signs of mental instability from the president, wrote this week that Trump’s presidency is growing more and more dangerous each day. She said that Trump shows this instability each day in the scattershot attacks on his Twitter feed and meandering public appearances.

Writing in the New York Daily News, Lee said that Trump has also grown increasingly violent in his rhetoric and has been encouraging more conspiracy theories, which Lee said is a sign that he “has a harder and harder time tolerating reality.”

If this behavior were coming from any other person, they would be at serious risk of losing their job, she wrote.

“People of far less consequential jobs are examined every day for fitness. All military and police officers take fitness-for-duty exams before they take their jobs. Those who handle nuclear weapons must go through especially rigorous testing and renew it every year.”

Lee has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, even organizing a conference at Yale to discuss how mental health professionals could warn the public about the dangers that Donald Trump poses. Lee has also written a best-selling book about Trump called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

But Bandy Lee is not the only person expressing concerns about Trump’s mental health. Many other mental health professions have issued warnings, and even some critics from within Trump’s party have emerged. George Conway, a top Republican lawyer and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, recently tweeted a picture of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the pages describing narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

George Conway has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, but his accusations of Trump’s mental instability caused quite a bit of problems for his wife, who was asked by reporters if she agreed with her husband’s insinuations.

“No, I don’t share those concerns,” Kellyanne Conway said, via Politico.

“…confusion with words and facts, including about his own father could be signs of pre-dementia and deteriorating cognitive skills…Bandy Lee, a professor of psychiatry at Yale University…has been waving red flags about Trump’s mental state for years” https://t.co/FRYSJLQL4S — s2b (@sbeilinson) April 4, 2019

She also claimed not to be aware of everything her husband is tweeting.

“I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I can talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them,” she added.