‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 8: Flo’s Paternity & Baby Shockers

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8 promise shockers and drama as Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) mother comes to town. Shaun Fulton (Denise Richards) reveals a dirty secret that may ruin her friendship with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) forever. The Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will be stunned when Flo’s secret is exposed.

Monday, April 8

Quinn will press Shauna to reveal Flo’s father’s identity. According to Highlight Hollywood, Quinn will be shocked when she finds “a previously unknown connection between them.”

The Inquisitr reports that Flo will pounce on an unsuspecting Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The blonde will corner her high school sweetheart and plant a kiss on him. She will also tell Wyatt how she feels about him. Wyatt will be shocked as he never expected this from Flo, especially since she knows that he is already in a relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Tuesday, April 9

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn will confront Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Shauna confided in her that Bill could be Flo’s father, per She Knows Soaps. However, she cannot be certain because she slept around at the time of her daughter’s conception.

Bill will find himself in a difficult position when Quinn demands the truth. He will fling accusations against Shauna, who will try to defend herself.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will introduce Flo to her aunt Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). As she makes the introductions, she will state that Donna also gave a baby up for adoption. This tidbit of information will surprise Donna.

Wednesday, April 10

Hope will tell Flo that she wants to be friends with her. However, Flo will feel guilty and struggle with her conscience because she knows how she wronged Hope.

Wyatt will stun Bill, Quinn, and Shauna with Flo’s secret. It seems as if he will tell them that Flo gave her baby up for adoption.

Loading...

Thursday, April 11

Flo tries to tell Hope the truth about Beth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that before she can complete her story, Hope will interrupt her. She will tell Flo what happened to her when she gave birth to Beth.

The Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families will be shocked when Flo’s secret is exposed, per The Inquisitr.

Friday, April 12

At Spencer Publications, Bill cannot seem to stay focused. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) notices that his boss seems distracted and cannot get Bill to pay attention. In fact, Bill cannot stop thinking about Shauna and Flo.