Lady Gaga Not Dating Jeremy Renner To Get Back At Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga is not dating actor Jeremy Renner in order to get some kind of revenge on her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper.

According to Gossip Cop, one tabloid reported that Lady Gaga had struck up a romance with Avengers star Jeremy Renner in order to get back at Bradley Cooper for not leaving his girlfriend, Irink Shayk, to start a relationship with her.

Rumors suggest that Renner and Cooper are close friends, and that Gaga believed by dating Jeremy, she could strike a jealous bone in Bradley’s body.

The gossip also claims that while the singer is using Jeremy as a pawn in her little game, it’s Bradley that she is still pinning away for, and hopes that if he sees her dating someone new, he’ll realize that he wants to be with her and leave Irina, who is the mother of his child.

Gossip Cop claims that none of this is true, and that Gaga and Cooper do not have a romance going on. The singer even addressed the rumors during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following her steamy Oscars performance with Cooper, claiming that fans saw love between the pair because they were acting out the love song they were singing.

Lady Gaga’s rep has also dismissed rumors that she is dating Jeremy Renner, but didn’t address Bradley Cooper in the scenario.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, Gaga’s love life has been making headlines for months. Earlier this year, the singer ended her engagement to fiance Christian Carino, and sources claim that he couldn’t handle all of the attention and fame his girlfriend was getting, especially during awards season.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly Magazine, and claimed that Carino wasn’t treating Gaga the way she thought he should, so she decided to pull the plug on the bad romance.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” one source revealed, adding that the singer has been leaning on her friend, Jeremy Renner, since her breakup with Christian.

“Gaga was the one who broke things off. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” a second source told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga following her on Instagram, or watching A Star is Born, which is currently out on Blu-Ray and DVD, and available for digital download.