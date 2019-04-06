Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scandalous Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is celebrating her birthday all month long. The social media sensation recently posted a photo of herself wearing a sexy black bikini, and had her followers wanting more.

According to The Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a photo of herself rocking a racy bathing suit by the pool.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sporting a pair of teeny tiny bikini bottoms that tie around her waist, and show off her flat tummy and toned abs. She also rocks a tight, t-shirt top with a cut out that flaunts her under-boob for all of her followers to see.

Tammy’s hourglass figure is on full display, and her lean legs and toned arms can also be spotted in the photograph, as well as some of her tattoos. Hembrow revealed that she was feeling good now that it’s April, because her birthday falls during this month.

Tammy is often seen in sexy bikini snaps as she hangs by the swimming pool. She posts a lot of racy photos of herself for her over 9.3 millions followers to ogle.

In the photo, Hembrow tags the brand, Oh Polly, the company who made her skimpy black bikini.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tammy Hembrow also shares photos of her two adorable children, son Wolf and daughter Saskia, whom she shares with her former fiance Reese Hawkins, to social media.

Although things didn’t work out with her baby daddy, the model claims to currently be single. However, she has allegedly recently been linked to her friend Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on. She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him. Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend. She was walking round with her AAA pass on display for everyone to see,” an insider told the Daily Mail about Hembrow’s relationship with Tyga.

Tammy’s sister, Amy Hembrow, who is also her spokesperson, has also confirmed that the model isn’t dating Tyga, and despite the speculation about her love life, is “just friends” with the rapper.

Some fans may remember that Tammy and Kylie are close pals, and that Hembrow was actually taken out of Jenner’s 21st birthday party in an ambulance after collapsing. She later told ET that it was because she was running on no sleep.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow by following her on Instagram.