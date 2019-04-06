’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou Reportedly To Marry This Summer, Per ‘Radar’

It looks like 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are going to attempt to get married again this summer, according to Radar Online. A source revealed Nicole’s plans.

“She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco. Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.”

This is the couple’s third time trying to get married. The first time, Nafziger didn’t have the necessary documents. The second time, they pushed back the wedding because of money issues. This raised red flags for fans, who were suspicious of Azan, reported Radar Online.

Nicole said that “Instead of the wedding, we have decided to try to open up a beauty shop. A lot of the money I saved up from America is now in the store.”

It’s no secret that Nicole has been sending money to Azan throughout their long-distance relationship. Her mom tried to get her to reveal to the cameras the dollar amount that she sends Azan during a reunion taping, but the TV star refused to do so. But the dollar amount that was put towards the beauty shop is believed to be $6,000. Meanwhile, Azan supposedly added $500 of his own money towards the efforts.

Worse yet, Azan allegedly wouldn’t show photos of the store to Nicole’s mom. The mom, who’s been skeptical of the young couple’s relationship for a while now, came up with her own conclusions.

“I am surprised the purchasing of the store takes precedence over the wedding. That looks suspicious. Maybe this whole store thing is Azan’s get-rich-quick scheme.”

The two are slated to be part of Season 4 of the Happily Ever After show. We’re likely to see more of the drama unfolding then. It’s unclear where the money for the wedding is coming from this time around. But the goal for Nicole appears to remain the same as ever, which is to marry Azan and live with him in America.

It also appears that Nicole is planning on taking her daughter, May, to Morroco with her again for the wedding. The first time she took May overseas, her mom was overcome with emotion at the airport as she worried about the wellness of her granddaughter. It turned out, however, that Azan’s aunt and family were more than happy to host the little girl.

Perhaps we’ll all see what the beauty shop looks like during the upcoming season. Hopefully Nicole’s investments are going to pay off for her in the long run.