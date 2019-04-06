Ariel Winter Goes Braless In Skimpy Crop Top

Modern Family star Ariel Winter was spotted flashing her famous figure while out and about with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden were spotted out together in Los Angeles on Friday. The couple looked laid back and casual as they seemingly did a bit of shopping.

In photos taken by the paparazzi, Winter was seen rocking a pair of skin-tight black jeans, and a skimpy light purple crop top with spaghetti straps.

Ariel went braless under the top, which showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. The actress carried her phone and her wallet in her hand, and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Winter had her dark hair pulled back into a sleek messy back at the back of her head, and sported a full face of natural-looking makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a red lip. She also donned orange polish on her fingernails.

Meanwhile, Levi wore a black short-sleeved t-shirt, dark denim jeans, and black Nike sneakers. He had a pair of sunglasses tucked into the collar of his shirt, and carried a black baseball cap in his hand. He also toted a Nike shoe box under his arm.

According to Refinery 29, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have a 10-year age difference, and some fans called her out back in 2017 for living with her much older boyfriend when she was just 19-years-old.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say. I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great,” Ariel told the outlet of the negative fan reaction to her relationship with Levi.

Currently, Ariel can be seen on the hit ABC comedy series, Modern Family, where she plays the role of Alex Dunphy.. The show is a huge favorite among TV fans, and will be returning for one last season later this fall.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter’s by following the actress on Instagram, or watching the current season of Modern Family, which airs Wednesday nights on ABC.