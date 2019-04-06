Thomas Markle May Never Meet Meghan & Prince Harry’s Child, Suggests Duncan Larcombe Per ‘The Sun’

The family drama between Meghan Markle and her American family reached epic proportions since her marriage to Prince Harry. From her dad staging paparazzi photos against Harry’s warnings to later revealing loads of personal information via interviews, things seemed to spin out of control quickly. The problems were further compounded by half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. who embraced the limelight, giving their own interviews to the press. Plus, nephew Tyler Dooley landed himself a role on an MTV show about royals, further bringing attention to the tensions within family members.

With everything in mind, one royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, made a prediction about the future of the Duchess’ child, according to The Sun.

“I can’t think for a moment that Thomas Markle will ever be able to meet his grandson or granddaughter.”

While Duncan is by no means an official spokesperson, it has seemed unlikely for months that Thomas would reconcile with his daughter. For one, he was popping up every so often to give interviews left and right, which only helped to increase the rift with his daughter. Although the dad spent much of his time pleading with Meghan to contact him again, it even turned out that she had written him a long letter following the paparazzi fiasco.

Meghan Markle to snub decades-old tradition with royal baby birth: report https://t.co/OEs2qJBxJ1 pic.twitter.com/xm149Jw9oT — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 1, 2019

Plus, it doesn’t help that Prince Harry is leery of media presence because of the way his mother, Princess Diana, passed away. Ever since he’s started dating Meghan, the Prince has proven that he’s ready to protect Markle to the best of his abilities.

Duncan’s claims will be revealed during a documentary airing April 9. Samantha Markle has been spotted in the trailers already, letting people know what she thinks about the whole ordeal.

“You can’t hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim.”

Samantha has previously noted that “Nobody is trying to get close to her but she’s not going to ghost, insult and destroy this family and skip on her merry way without the truth being revealed.”

The claim that Meghan is “ghosting” people was first made by Piers Morgan, who fumed publicly that he never heard from the Duchess after she met Harry.

And when it comes to the half-sister’s talk about “truth,” it’s likely she’s alluding to the book she’s planning to release soon. The tell-all book is believed to have a release date close to the birth of Meghan’s baby. It remains to be seen whether there’s a set date for the book release, or whether they’re waiting for the baby to be born before choosing a date.