McDonald’s Removing Some Favorite Food Items From Late-Night Menu

Those with the late-night munchies heading to McDonald’s to satisfy their cravings will soon have less of a selection to choose from. The fast food chain revealed that it will be removing several items from its overnight menu beginning April 30.

Business Insider obtained leaked internal documents that revealed that the menu will be significantly reduced between midnight and 5 a.m. starting later this month. Customers will no longer be able to purchase Signature Crafted Recipes, artisan grilled chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, and premium salads. Additionally, two regional items, bagel sandwiches and snack wraps, will also be taken off of the list of available late-night products. All of these delicious items will remain available on the main menu up until midnight.

Andrea Abate, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, confirmed these “simplifying” changes, and explained that they are being made “so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible” during the overnight hours.

“We always want our customers’ experiences to be simple, smooth, and delicious — any time of day. That means, day and night, we’re always looking for ways to serve them even better.”

The fast food retailer will continue to feature Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, Chicken McNuggets, fries, Happy Meals, and items from the “All Day Breakfast” menu, as well as other sides, desserts, and beverages from midnight until 5 a.m.

The internal document that Business Insider obtained contained training information for McDonald’s employees regarding what to say to customers when they ask to purchase one of the items that will no longer be featured on the late-night menu, including which other food item should be suggested as an alternative choice.

For example, workers are being instructed to say, “I’m sorry, we no longer have buttermilk crispy tenders at this time of night. Would you like Chicken McNuggets instead?”

This is reportedly the first time that McDonald’s has changed its late-night menu since 2013.

Another change coming soon to your local McDonald’s restaurant will be the implementation of “personalization and decision logic technology” at the drive-thru menu boards, which will adapt to the weather and also offer suggestions based on what other customers are ordering, reported Today.

The digital board, which will begin appearing at McDonald’s locations later this year, may prompt customers to order ice cream or iced coffee on a sunny day, or may suggest items that can be made more quickly than others during peak hours.