Watch Bayern Munich Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, ‘Der Klassiker’ May Decide Title

The 100th Bundesliga playing of 'Der Klassiker' could decide the 2018/2019 title as second-place Bayern Munich hosts leaders and arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

In what ESPN FC is already calling the most important meeting of Germany’s two biggest clubs in the last six years, Der Klassiker could likely decide the German title this season. Bayern Munich, the defending champions going for their seventh title in a row, sit two points off the top of the table. Their arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund — who won back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012 — occupy that first place slot. This season’s Bundesliga titlist could likely be determined in the match that will live stream from Bavaria on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, on Saturday, April 6.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the Bundesliga Der Klassiker match at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 7.

The match will mark the 100th Der Klassiker to take place in the German Bundesliga, per Bundesliga.com, and will be beamed to viewers in 205 countries around the globe.

Watch a preview of the massive Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund showdown in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

Dortmund won the first Der Klassiker back in November, getting by the defending champions 3-2, and by the start of December the club has shot to nine points clear and appeared well on their way to their first title since the 2012 campaign, according to the BBC.

But starting in January, the leaders slumped, going through a stretch in which they tok just six points from five matches, per Soccerway, allowing Bayern right back into the title race — a race that will likely be decided on Saturday. A win puts Dortmund five points clear with six games remaining, while a draw allows the gap with Bayern to remain at two. But should the Munich side take the victory, they jump back into first place by a single point.

The battle between Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji (l) and Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (r) will be a key to the Der Klassiker match. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

