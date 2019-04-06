‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Reportedly ‘Got Physical’ With Cast Members At Season 7 Reunion

The details regarding the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion keep getting juicier and juicier as the days go by. It’s been one week since the reunion finished filming after the cast sat down with host Andy Cohen for over 12 hours last Friday. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jax Taylor noted halfway through filming that the reunion was the craziest the series had to date. After filming concluded later in the evening, several cast members mirrored the sentiment including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Now it’s being revealed that things got physical during the taping. Several of the Pump Rules cast recently caught up with Us Weekly at the JustFab and ShoeDazzle’s Desert Oasis in Los Angeles. Scheana Marie gave a saucy tidbit of information regarding the reunion, which revolved around recurring cast member Billie Lee.

“There was also physical contact between Billie and a few castmates,” Scheana admitted.

Billie had several verbal altercations this season, most notably with Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent. The first altercation between the women came during Girl’s Night at SUR after Billie was left out of promotions for the event. Later, at a housewarming party for Scheana, Lala and Billie got into a yelling match, which happened yet again at a SUR brunch event where Lala called Billie “boring to look at.”

Exclusive: #PumpRules star Billie Lee is not looking forward to seeing Lala Kent at the season 7 reunion. ???? https://t.co/csrw9BEFOI — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 28, 2019

A source revealed to Us that the physical contact was “not what you think,” suggesting maybe the incident was not in a negative whatsoever. Billie very well could have ended up hugging Lala or Katie if the women were able to squash their beef. No other cast members have commented on any physical altercations at this time.

Jax has continued to comment on the reunion and stands by his affirmation that it was the craziest one yet.

“I’ve seen reunions of Housewives and stuff — I’ve never seen a reunion go that crazy or heard of a reunion going that crazy in my life,” he told Us.

Kristen also noted to the publication that she had never seen Jax or James Kennedy so intense as they were during the reunion taping. Jax then added that he jumped out of his seat within the first five minutes but didn’t explain why.

“This season was a great season, but this reunion was something else. The reunion is worse than the whole season put together. It was crazy. It was absolutely nuts,” Jax concluded.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.