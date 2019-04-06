‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Fan Favorite Couple Reunites

The Days of Our Lives weekly preview and spoilers for the week of April 8-12, 2019, reveal that one fan favorite couple will make huge strides in getting back together.

According to Soap Dirt, the newly released Days of Our Lives weekly preview video reveals that next week in Salem will be all about reuniting one of the soap opera’s most iconic couples, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

On Friday, DOOL fans watched as Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) announced to the world that she and Jack were planning to tie the knot. Jennifer was completely stunned by the news that the love of her life was about to marry a woman who is only using him.

Of course, Jack doesn’t remember his love for Jennifer due to the amnesia he’s been dealing with since being brought back from the dead by Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum.

In the weekly preview video, the soap flashes back to when Jennifer almost married the wrong person. In the classic Days scene, Jack stages a fire and dressed up like a firefighter to get Jennifer away from the scene of her wedding and prevent her from making a huge mistake.

Next week, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Jen take a page out of Jack’s book and pull the exact same move. Jack will be dressed in a black tux complete with bow tie as he nears his wedding to Eve when smoke will begin to pour from underneath his door at the Salem Inn.

Years ago, Jack rescued Jennifer. Now it's Jennifer's turn to repay the favor. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Kpzeug4VYM — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 5, 2019

When he opens the door, Jennifer can be seen dressed up like a firefighter, and it seems she’ll be trying hard to prevent Jack from making one of the biggest mistakes of his life and marrying Eve.

It’s unclear what Jen’s exact plan is, but she could take Jack away to the Horton Cabin, or another remote location where she’ll try her best to get his memory up and running again.

Jen is hoping that Jack will begin to remember their life together, including all of the ups and downs they’ve struggled with, and the two children they share together, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (formerly played by actress Kate Mansi).

It remains to be seen if Jack will finally get his memories back, or if he’ll refuse to accept any help that Jennifer tries to give him in hopes of returning to Eve on their wedding day.

Fans can see all of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.