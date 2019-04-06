‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reveals How Filming Changed After Lisa Vanderpump Left

Puppy gate has been the center of attention on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 for eight episodes now. Last Tuesday, former friends Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards went toe-to-toe after the latter accused Lisa of leaking the puppy gate story to Radar Online. After Lisa denied the allegations, Kyle continued to remind her the rest of the women believed she did, in fact, leak the story to the press about Dorit Kemsley giving away a puppy and things got heated.

Kyle was kicked out of Lisa’s house and their friendship appears to be completely over. Lisa will appear in the next episode of the season, but it’s rumored to be her last. It’s been confirmed that Lisa left halfway during filming and did not shoot with any of the other women after the confrontation with Kyle. RHOBH cast member Erika Jayne is now telling Us Weekly how the vibe changed after Lisa left the show.

“Lisa is not there and the tone changes. I don’t edit the show, so I only know what I shot, and she did not shoot with us as a group.”

Other cast members of the show including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp also noted that Lisa did not film with them halfway through the season, which they felt was unfair since filming is their job and she did not show up for work.

Erika also commented that the remaining group of women have fun with one another and things get much lighter as the season goes on.

“I think that we get to have a lot of fun,” the “Pretty Mess” singer said. “And remember … we have a lot of episodes to go. These first eight or whatever just happen to be very heavy. And then we start to have a lot of fun, which I think the viewers will enjoy.”

In previews for next Tuesday’s episode, the women are seen enjoying an aerial acrobatic workout session and are laughing enthusiastically with one another. Lisa is shown alone chatting with her husband Ken Todd where she calls one of the women a b****, who is more than likely Kyle due to their explosive fight.

Later in the season, several of the women will travel to Hawaii to attend the nuptials of Camille Grammer and David Meyer. A Halloween episode will also air, where Lisa Rinna hilariously dresses up as Erika which caused quite the stir on social media last fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.