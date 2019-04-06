Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back At Critics Who Claim She Faked Her Accent During A Speech

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become known for hitting her critics with fiery comebacks and she’s done it again after she was accused faking her accent at a speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference. An article in the Washington Examiner claimed that she adopted a “southern drawl” in front of a predominantly African American audience.

But on Twitter, the freshman congresswoman from New York insisted that she did not fake her accent during her remarks.

“Folks talking about my voice can step right off. Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same,” she wrote on Twitter. “Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up.”

She went on to add that she speaks like she is from the neighborhood that she represents in Congress, The Bronx.

“As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home,” she added. “It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time.”

During her short career in the national spotlight so far, Ocasio-Cortez has been criticized for aspects of her persona that have nothing to do with her political views. Before she was sworn in a video of her dancing from her college days went viral on social media with some of her opponents on the right claiming that her “behavior” did not conform with what’s expected for a member of Congress.

“The reason Republicans hate me so much is because I confront them directly on their lack of moral grounding on so many issues,” she said during a recent video, as reported by The Guardian. She went on to add that she believes the target her because she represents the opposite of everything they currently stand for.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most vocal champion of the Green New Deal, an extensive package of legislation that aims to institute a wide range of environmental protections. During a recent exchange with one of her Republican colleagues, she spoke out against the notion that caring about the environment and climate change is “elitist.” She linked climate change to current environmental disasters and suggested that people who are against the Green New Deal are on the wrong side of history. A video of her statement became yet another video about her that went viral.