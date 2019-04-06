Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Is ‘Over For Good,’ Per ‘ET’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have no hope of getting back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly so over her romance with her cheating baby daddy, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to dive back into the dating pool.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares her daughter True with, is dead and done. Sources close to the reality star claim that she will never ever get back together with the basketball player after he was busted cheating on her not once, but twice, creating a media firestorm.

“Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Kardashian is in no rush to start dating again, and that she is somebody who has a lot of love to give to the right person, but that won’t be until sometime in the future.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian and her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are so into their lives as single women and mothers that they’re even considering doing a KUWTK spin-off about it.

An insider tells the outlet that the network is seriously considering a spin-off for the two sisters as this is the first time that they’ve both been single in a very long time.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Kourtney and Khloe starred on their own show together, the pair also had a spin-off titled Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami back in 2009, where their partying ways and some drama with Kourt’s then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, were the central themes of the series.

In addition, the women are said to be considering doing the show as a way to promote their individual businesses. Khloe has her own clothing line called Good American, while Kourtney launched her lifestyle website called Poosh, earlier this week.

Fans can see more of the drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.