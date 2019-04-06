Apple’s AirPods 2 Now Available In Multiple Colors

ColorWare will customize your AirPods and more.

Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that Apple would be releasing new AirPods with improved features and a new matte black color option. In March, Apple announced the second generation of AirPods and the new wireless earbuds did come with improved features, including a new H1 chip and “Hey Siri” functionality, but Apple did not release new color options.

Fortunately, customers looking for color options for the second-generation AirPods will now be able to pick up a custom pair from ColorWare, according to a report from iDownloadBlog.

ColorWare was founded in 2000 by CEO Justin Cisewski, and since then, the company has dedicated itself to creating “custom-made, on-demand electronic devices” for customers all over the world. The site currently offers custom versions of many of the most popular gadgets on the market, including game consoles, headphones, speakers, and other accessories. ColorWare also offers custom skins for phones and laptops.

As for the AirPods, the company is currently taking pre-orders and customers will be able to pick one of over 60 colors, as well as matte or glossy finishes. Customers can also customize the case of their AirPods at an additional cost.

Customized AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will cost $339, AirPods with Charging Case will cost $299, and purchasing just the Wireless Charging Case will cost $129. There is also the option of picking up a pair of retro AirPods with an Apple IIe design for $450.

ColorWare’s awesome custom painting process is now available for the new AirPods https://t.co/XQBdRJ1763 pic.twitter.com/ejwhvpRqlr — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) April 5, 2019

Apple has also recently announced its new Beats PowerBeats Pro after accidentally leaking images of the device, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Unlike the AirPods, the PowerBeats Pro comes in four color options, ivory, black, navy blue, and moss green, directly from Apple. The PowerBeats Pro features Apple’s new H1 chipset and is water and sweat resistant. The Pro around-ear-earbuds are slightly more expensive than the AirPods 2, coming in at $249, but doesn’t come with a wireless charging option. The PowerBeats Pro boasts nine hours of battery life compared to the AirPods’ five. It comes with noise isolation, which is something many customers were also hoping to see on the AirPods.

PowerBeats Pro will be available in May, while ColorWare’s custom AirPods are available for pre-order and will be shipped in July.

It’s also rumored that Apple is currently working on releasing its own wireless over-ear headphones later this year, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the company is working on a “branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an ‘all-new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory lineup.”