Miley Cyrus Exposes Her Chest & Censors Herself With Hundred Dollar Bills On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been sharing a ton of risque photos on Instagram lately, and her newest post is no exception. The photo shows the singer exposing her chest while going braless and shirtless, while she barely wears a jacket with large buttons on the cuffs. She censored herself with a ton of hundred dollar bills that she displayed with her left hand, as she smelled money with her right hand.

And although most people wouldn’t post something like this in honor of their dad, that’s what Miley has done, thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus’ #1 hit on iTunes right now. The song in questions is “Old Town Road,” which was later remixed by Lil Nas X. The song was not accepted by the Billboard Country Songs chart, however, since it was “deemed ‘not country enough,'” according to The Mirror.

So it appears that it’s a bit of redemption for the song to reach #1 on iTunes for Miley, who’s commemorated the moment in an unforgettable way. Not to mention, Billy Ray previously tweeted at Lil Nas X about the drama with the Billboard charts.

“Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!”

Regardless of the technicalities with song charts, it’s certainly been a hit with fans, both of Billy Ray’s and Lil Nas X’s.

The controversy might have fueled fan’s interest in the song, too. Since the “Old Town Road” remix was posted on YouTube 22 hours ago, it’s already racked up 2.9 million views. The number is sure to continue soaring as people hear about it for the first time.

Fans have left hundreds of comments, with some saying things like, “Billy Ray Cyrus just made the biggest comeback” and “Just think about this the Jonas brothers haven’t been like a thing in 10 years and this is number one trending I love the world.”

Another fan commented, “*Billboard*: This song isnt [sic] country Billy: hey Miley find this guy on your social media stuff and hold my Beer.”

This might be an allusion to Miley’s newest post, which is likely to garner even more interest for her dad’s song. With the success of “Old Town Road,” it’ll be interesting to see if there are more remixes that come out in the near future that also push the boundaries of country music.