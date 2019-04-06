Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Nude Thong Bikini During Procedure On Her Booty

Farrah Abraham took to social media on this week to share a video of herself getting some work done on her curvy backside.

On Friday night, Farrah Abraham posted the risque video to her Instagram account, where she was seen sporting a very skimpy nude-colored thong bikini.

In the clip, Farrah’s doctor is seen telling her that the procedure she’s having done will give her more of a curve to her booty, and give it a natural pop.

The former Teen Mom OG star is then seen laughing and smiling as she gets excited about the procedure. Farrah has her blonde hair parted to the side, and styled in loose waves that fall down her back.

She also dons a full face of makeup in the video, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color on her plump pout.

Abraham is then laying on her stomach in the doctor’s office as she receives injections into her behind. Farrah makes faces into the camera as her ample cleavage spills out of her bikini top.

After the injections are done, the doctor then massages Farrah’s backside. Abraham is in good spirits during the video, and yells “We’re having a blast,” at the end of the clip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been keeping herself busy since being fired from Teen Mom OG.

The reality star appeared on MTV’s dating series, Ex on the Beach, and has been seen jetting all over the world. She also announced at the beginning of the year that she would be offering sex therapy for her fans, per In Touch Weekly.

“It’s official! FARRAHPY TIME HERE! Couples, individuals, and groups are welcome!” Farrah wrote on social media back in January.

“It’s your girl Farrah. You can book me for an hour session of couples therapy, sex therapy, Farrahpy, and I’m so excited. It’s going to be great. My ability to communicate honestly and my openness sexually allows for groundbreaking live sex therapy sessions… My real life tips are best experienced in real-time where I can help couples get comfortable with each other and explore new ways to enjoy themselves in and out of the bedroom,” Abraham also said.

As many fans know, Farrah was let go from Teen Mom after she refused to treat the cast and crew better and quit working in the adult entertainment industry.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.