Padma Lakshmi Rocks A Pink Bikini & Gives A Sultry Look In Throwback Photo On Instagram

Padma Lakshmi shared a throwback photo with her Instagram fans today, giving them a glimpse into behind-the-scenes information for the first time. The post shows the model sitting at the edge of a wooden pier outdoors, as she rocked a pink string bikini. She sat facing the camera with her head tilted to the left, and grabbed her hair with her left arm. She gave a sultry look for the camera, but revealed that it wasn’t sexy vibes that she was feeling. She shared that she was actually feeling sick from getting her period. Of course at the time, Padma didn’t say anything or complain, since a model is expected to work through personal issues or physical obstacles to get the perfect shot.

Previously, Lakshmi shared another throwback photo of herself. This time, it was a portrait of her rocking a new DIY perm, which she said didn’t turn out the way she’d hoped. Her hair is certainly very curly, and Padma accessorized with earrings and a couple of necklaces. In addition, she wore a plaid top with frilly shoulders. The model later shared memes that people made of her face, so it’ll be interesting to see if she’ll do the same for her newest bikini photo.

Lakshmi has had a long career that spans not only modeling, but also working as a TV host for Top Chef. She’s also a writer and cookbook author. Her social media feed gives fans a look at her life, and some of her newest posts include her daughter. This includes a sweet photo of the two of them sitting at a restaurant, with their faces in their hands while smiling at each other. Padma also shared a fun video clip of the two of them enjoying time together in Paris. She previously opened up to The Cut about her daughter, Krishna.