Pablo Lyle Punches Man In Road Rage Incident, Man Later Dies

In addition to a felony battery charge, the Mexican soap star may be facing 'enhanced charges.'

A 63-year-old man has died after being punched by a Mexican soap star following a road rage incident that took place around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, in Miami, Florida. Now, the actor, Pablo Lyle, may be charged with homicide.

According to NBC News, a Miami Police Department report indicates that Lyle was in a vehicle with his 6-year-old son, Mauro, that was driven by his brother-in-law when they exited an expressway en route to the airport and cut off driver Juan Ricardo Hernandez’s car in the process.

After allegedly honking at the car Lyle was riding in, Hernandez then got out of his vehicle, while both drivers were stopped at a traffic light, and banged on the driver’s side window.

Lyle’s brother-in-law got out of his car and told Hernandez not to knock on his window. He then noticed that his car was rolling forward and ran back to it to stop it. However, Lyle got out of the car around this time, went up to Hernandez, and punched him, knocking him to the ground. They then drove away. Video of the alleged incident can be seen below.

In the police report, Lyle said that he feared for his family’s safety and only punched Hernandez because the man had put his hands up first in what Lyle believed was an attempt to strike him.

Witnesses at the scene corroborated with Lyle’s portion of the story in which he said that Hernandez put his hands up first.

Lyle was detained later that night at Miami International Airport. After putting his family on a plane, he gave statements to the police and was arrested on a felony battery charge. He was allowed to return home to Mexico after posting $5,000 bond in Miami-Dade County court.

Police told ABC News that Hernandez suffered a fracture to the right side of his skull after falling down after being punched, which caused internal bleeding. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died on Thursday, April 4.

The case is now reportedly being considered a homicide investigation, and Lyle will likely be facing “enhanced charges.”

“The prosecution is working with the City of Miami Police, reviewing all information and evidence that is coming to us. Nobody is above the law,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement, reported NBC 6 South Florida.

Lyle’s attorney said that he would return to Miami if requested and “is 100 percent available to the court as need be.”

The 32-year-old has been acting professionally since 2009 and has starred in telenovelas such as Mi Adorable Maldición, Corazón Que Miente, and La Sombra del Pasado. He is married to actress Ana Araujo and they have two children, the above-mentioned Mauro and daughter Arantza.