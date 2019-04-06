Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny Bikini With Moon In The Background

Alessandra Ambrosio took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a gorgeous and inspiring snapshot of herself in a tiny blood-orange bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display while the moon shines bright in the background.

In the photo in question, the former Victoria’s Secret model is wearing a bandeau bikini top with a cutout in the middle, which draws attention to and accentuates her cleavage. The Brazilian stunner teamed her top with a skimpy bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing her incredibly toned abs and wide hips.

Ambrosio is standing on a large rock with her legs spread apart and arms next to her body, in a pose that gives off a lot of fierceness. She is looking at a point off-camera with her eyes slightly parted in a seductive way. A gorgeous sunset is coloring the sky behind her in tones of yellow, purple, and pink while a half-moon featuring high up in the sky, contrasted with the brighter color near the horizon and the dark of the rocks that tower around the scene.

The 37-year-old model is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in loose beach waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Ambrosio shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 70,000 likes and over 320 comments within about six hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Portuguese, and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by Stewart Shining.

“You’re a goddess,” one user said, paired with the two hearts emoji.

“Beautiful and stunning as always,” another one chimed in.

Last month, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has shared with her Instagram fans what she has been doing since after hanging up her wings a little over a year ago. She recently launched her new brand, named GAL Floripa, whose debut collection is called Galactic Sun. The model launched the business with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and best friend Gisele Coria, which is something that the three had been dreaming about since they were teenagers, as People pointed out.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin. We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day,” she said, according to the report.