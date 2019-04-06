‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mia Gets The Shock Of Her Life

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mia is actually stunned to learn that her fake pregnancy is a real pregnancy.

It all starts when Sharon (Sharon Case) decides to lay down the law with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), according to She Knows Soaps. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) didn’t tell Sharon about Mia’s pregnancy, and getting the news from Mia’s fake sonogram stung. The fact that Rey isn’t sure if the baby is his or Arturo’s (Jason Canela) calms Sharon a bit.

Sharon asks Mia to meet at Crimson Lights, and once she’s there, Sharon tells Mia how things are going to be. However, Mia yells at Sharon for being too dull and uneventful for Rey. Plus, Mia is giving Rey what he always wanted — a baby. In the midst of her tirade, Mia grabs her stomach and yells out in pain. Sharon calls Rey and insists on taking Mia to the hospital. Mia makes Sharon leave the room and tells the doctor it’s all just heartburn. After all, Mia knows she faked the original test and isn’t actually pregnant.

However, the doctor insists on an ultrasound, and Rey agrees. Mia is stunned to see a baby growing in her abdomen when the doctor does the test. She learns that she’s 12 weeks along and things are going well for both her and the baby. Of course, now Mia has even more trouble because there’s a possibility that this baby is actually Arturo’s, which should be what she wants. However, Arturo won’t have anything to do with her either.

No matter who the father is, Mia’s baby is Rey’s family. He’ll either be baby Rosales’ father or uncle, and in both capacities, he plans to be present. However, he does not intend to be a husband to Mia at all. Rey loves Sharon, and he wants Sharon to be his future. With a pregnant Mia running around wreaking havoc, Sharon and Rey’s honeymoon sure has come to a swift end. Sharon also doesn’t realize that she’s at risk considering Mia once attacked Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway). Sharon’s life is literally in danger.

It’s possible that Sharon already regrets quitting her job and turning down Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) generous job offer. All for Rey, and now there’s this huge complication. Of course, Sharon loves babies, so if it does turn out that the baby is Rey’s, then she’ll likely happily be part of its life as long, and things end up working out with Rey.