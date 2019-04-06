‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Gabrielle Ruiz Dishes On The Show Ahead Of Finale

Tonight, fans will bid farewell to The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend after four seasons on the air. The show focuses on Rebecca Bunch, a real-estate lawyer living in New York City, played by Rachel Bloom. Rebecca is dealing with depression and anxiety, and often makes impulsive decisions in an attempt to deal with the stresses of life.

One day, she bumps into her childhood love, Josh Chan, played by Vincent Rodriguez III. Josh tells Rebecca that he will be leaving New York and moving back to his hometown of West Covina, California. Rebecca immediately decides to follow Josh home, in an attempt to win him back. However, when she arrives in West Covina, she learns that Josh has a girlfriend, Valencia Perez, played by Gabrielle Ruiz. After a rough start, Valencia and Rebecca eventually become friends.

As the series comes to an end, Ruiz is sharing her thoughts about her character’s possible future and her predictions for Rebecca’s love life, according to a report from MEA WorldWide (MEAWW).

When asked about her character’s future, Ruiz said she sees Valencia still with her current partner, Beth, played by Emma Willmann.

“I truly believe Beth and Valencia will have two kids. I am sure Valencia will carry those kids. She will be like ‘Yes, I am going to be a pregnant diva,’ take all the glam photos for Instagram, and I think their children will have Instagram with a lot of followers,” she said.

She added that she thinks her character “will be a millionaire in a multi-level marketing company.”

As fans know, Rebecca is currently caught between three great guys, including Josh Chan, and according to Ruiz, Rebecca should pick Josh.

“I do hope she ends up with Joshie,” she said. “I think Rebecca and Josh’s spirits are the most kindred of hearts and I would love for them to end up together,” she explained.

Ruiz might be Team Josh, but her character is totally Team Greg. Ruiz said she finds Valencia’s pick to be “hilarious” since the two characters have barely interacted throughout the series. As for Rebecca’s other friends, Paula, played by Donna Lynne Champlin, is Team Josh, while Heather, played by Vella Lovell, is championing Team Nathaniel.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to see who Rebecca ends up with and what will become of Valencia and the rest of the gang.

The two-hour series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs tonight, April 5, on The CW.