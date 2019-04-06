‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Culpo Flaunts Killer Abs In Sexy New Photo

Olivia Culpo’s social media photos never disappoint her fans. The Sports Illustrated model loves to share sexy snapshots of herself showing off her famous figure, and this week was no different.

On Friday evening, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporing a khaki-colored outfit while showing off her impressive abs.

In the photo, Olivia is seen wearing a pair of baggy cargo pants that cinch at the bottom. She rocks some nude high-heeled shoes, and sports a long-sleeved, tan crop top, that flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs.

Culpo has a deep tan in the photos, and completes her look by sporting a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. Olivia has her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head.

The swimsuit model also wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow to match the rest of her tan, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, pink plush, and a light pink color on her lips.

Olivia walks the streets with palm trees seen behind her as she struts her stuff while the paparazzi snap photos of her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo works hard to achieve her swimsuit model body. However, she doesn’t deprive herself of the foods she loves to get her toned abs.

Culpo recently told Page Six that her family loves to celebrate holidays, and often eats pizza to ring in a special event.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo revealed of her family’s fun festivities.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia stated.

Last year, Culpo started her very own YouTube channel, where she dishes on things that are important to her, such as her big family, music and signing, fashion, beauty, travel, fitness, and more.

Olivia’s family often makes cameos in her videos, and have been a favorite among her fans to watch her interact with.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by subscribing to her YouTube channel or following her on Instagram.