Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘Stronger & Better Than Ever’ Following Family Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just needed some family time to get back on track. The 21-year-old makeup mogul and her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend just returned from a week-long beach vacation with their 14-month-old daughter, Stormi, in an effort to cool down and resolve some relationship issues following rumors that Scott had cheated. The family then headed to Las Vegas on Friday evening to kick off Scott’s residency, and sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they are “stronger and better than ever.”

Jenner and Stormi will spend some time together in Las Vegas while Scott returns to work at the grand opening of KAOS nightclub at Palms Casino Resort.

“Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong,” the source said. “Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent some time together on vacation as Travis had a break from some shows.”

The source continued on to explain that Scott will have a month off of work when he completes his residency, and the family plans to spend “a lot of time together alone.”

“It’s hard for the couple because they are both at the height of their careers, but they are learning to make it all work,” they said.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a few steamy shots from her family vacation – or “baecation,” as she called it – on Instagram. The reality star posted two black-and-white photos of herself straddling Scott in the water as she sips from a wine glass. In another photo, she and Scott stare lovingly into each other’s eyes, Page Six reported.

It’s clear that time together has been very important to the family in recent days. Earlier this week, Jenner shared an adorable video of Scott helping their baby girl walk down a set of stairs outside. The entire time, Stormi clutched a miniature pink designer purse.

Back in February, Scott and Jenner reportedly got into a huge fight when the reality star found evidence of cheating on Scott’s phone. Although Scott continued to deny the accusation, Jenner had trouble trusting the rapper following the incident, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly spoke in small doses while Scott completed his tour and planned to work on their relationship upon his return home.

The cheating accusation followed closely behind the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, in which Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend allegedly cheated with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.