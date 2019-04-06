Halle Berry Flaunts Age-Defying Figure In New Workout Photo On Instagram

Halle Berry is 52 years old but you’d never be able to guess that from her Instagram photos. In her most recent post, Berry shows off impressively toned arms and an hourglass figure as she works out. The photo was posted to promote her weekly Instagram mini talk show called “#Phittalks” in which she interviews her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, and posts the Q & A styled video in her stories. This week’s episode focused on cardio.

During the video, Thomas shared that he believes it’s necessary to do some cardio in order to build muscle mass and they both suggest tools and techniques that harness cardio to get rid off problem areas like the abdominals. They also discuss running with weights on, why cardio causes cramps and other topics related to aerobic exercise.

The actress is currently promoting John Wick: Parabellum and recently told Entertainment Tonight that the training for the role transformed her body.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” she said. “These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie.”

In the movie, Berry plays Sofia an assassin, a friend of John Wick’s who walks around with some fierce-looking dogs. She has previously said on Instagram that the role showed her that women can do anything they want to, no matter their age.

“This film reinforces that AGE is nothing but an insignificant number!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post to commemorate the end of filming. “My deepest respect and heartfelt thanks to the ENTIRE stunt team. I miss you already!”

Berry also said that she was attracted to the role because she’s a fan of the franchise. So when she learned that Stahleski wanted to hire a “bada** actress who could fight,” she insisted that she should get the role.

But doing the work meant lots of physical training, which has cleared had great results for Berry.

Berry has been kind enough to share her workout secrets but she also has great skin. Luckily for us regular folk, she’s shared one of the product that she uses to keep her face looking so youthful. In a photo from January, she revealed that she uses an ageless skin mask from a company called Olga Lorencin Skin Care.

Halle Berry is part of a growing list of women in the entertainment industry who are demonstrating that “sex symbol” status doesn’t have to end after a woman hit 40 or even 50. We’ll get to see lots more of her age-defying fierceness as Sofia when the John Wick: Parabellum opens in May.