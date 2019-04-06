Wendy Williams Spotted Using Scooter At Walmart, Still Wearing Wedding Ring

Wendy Williams was spotted at a Walmart store near Ellenville, New York this week as she is on another hiatus from her show.

According to Page Six, Wendy Williams was photographed sitting in a motorized scooter while shopping at the Walmart store this week. She did not have her husband, Kevin Hunter, with her at the time, but she was wearing her wedding rings.

“She was with a few people, but her husband [Kevin Hunter] wasn’t with her. She seemed regular, to be honest. Not happy or sad,” an insider told the outlet.

Wendy and Kevin have been through a ton of ups and downs as of late. Williams took a long hiatus from her show while the series ran re-runs and had guest hosts take over. When she returned she revealed that she was dealing with some health issues due to her Graves Disease, and thanked her doctors for helping her get well.

Just days later, Wendy told her viewers that she was dealing with addiction issues, and that she had been living in a sober house. Only a few days after that reports that her husband’s alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his love child surfaced.

Wendy was then reportedly found drunk and transported to the hospital. However, she didn’t miss work, and filmed a show the next day, never speaking out about her personal life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are allegedly considering separating.

The couple have been married for 22 years, but things seem to be tougher than ever for the pair. Wendy has opened up about her husband’s cheating in the past, revealing that she caught him when he was talking to his mistress on the phone, and their son, Kevin Jr., was just a baby.

Now, with everything going on, it seems that they are trying to figure out what it would like look if they were to part ways, especially since they work together. However, sources say that if the two were to split, Kevin would likely remain Wendy’s manager, and partner in the company that produces The Wendy Williams Show.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake. They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” an insider told Page Six.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.