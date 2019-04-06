Nina Agdal Goes Fully Naked In Racy New Photo That Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Nina Agdal has been on a very sexy streak on Instagram as of late. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping snapshot of herself wearing nothing at all but her birthday suit, leaving very little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Danish beauty is posing in front of the ocean with her back to the camera, putting her booty right and center. She is standing with her back straight and arms down by her sides slightly touching her upper thighs, in a way that accentuates her flawless curves, particularly her derriere, tiny waist and fierce, structured shoulders.

The model is wearing her ombre hair down in loose, beach waves that cascade down onto her bare back. The only thing she is wearing in the snapshot is a Panama hat to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. Her sun-kissed skin suggests the 27-year-old model has been spending quite a bit of time in the sun.

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 430 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how they feel about Agdal’s daring post, as well as their admiration for her.

“I’m having feelings. I’m getting warm!” one user offered.

This is hardly the first time this week she took to Instagram to share sizzling snapshots. Earlier in the week, she shared a series of topless photos that leave little to the imagination.

Agdal has been outspoken about embracing and being proud of one’s body, encouraging her Instagram followers to embrace the many changes they endure over the years. The model, who previously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio and is currently dating Christie Brinkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook, often includes empowering message for her female followers along with her bikini shots, as Fox News pointed out.

“I think we all go through phases of feeling great about ourselves, and phases where we tend to look in the mirror and only see our ‘flaws,'” Agdal said, as per the report. “I have been a size 0 and I’ve been a size 8, I’ve been told I was too skinny, I’ve been told I needed to lose weight. And a lot of times, even though ive had some negative comments from people in my industry, this battle has been going on in my own head.”