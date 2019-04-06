Trump Says He Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner Because It’s ‘So Boring And So Negative’

President Donald Trump is snubbing the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, again. This was revealed by the commander-in-chief himself today, according to The Washington Examiner.

This is the third time for Trump to skip the dinner. Most of his predecessors have attended the event, meeting with members of the press covering the White House. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn earlier today, the president revealed that he will be skipping the happening because it is “so boring and so negative.” He will, instead, hold a rally.

“I’m going to hold a rally, because the dinner is so boring and so negative,” the president said, explaining that he likes “positive things.” Trump added that he is eyeing three rally sites, promising a “big one,” and claiming that “everybody” wants him to hold a rally instead of attending the dinner.

As the Washington Examiner notes, this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will not only be different because the president is not attending, but because it will be held without a comedian emcee, breaking tradition. To be held on April 27, the event will lack a comedian because, according to the publication, Michelle Wolf attacked the White House press secretary at last year’s event.

As ABC News reported, during the 2018 White House Correspondents’ dinner, Wolf roasted Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reportedly insulting the press secretary’s appearance, and accusing her of lying.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. Like she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Wolf later defended her comments, urging her social media followers to not focus on her attacks on the press secretary’s appearance. Nevertheless, the comedian’s remarks appear to have been too much for the White House, so no comedian will be present at this year’s dinner, which will be held at the Washington Hilton.

President Trump announced Friday that he will once again forgo the White House Correspondents’ Association's annual dinner, and will instead host a rally on the night of the event https://t.co/X3qd2Bg4N3 — POLITICO (@politico) April 5, 2019

It comes as no surprise that President Trump is snubbing events involving members of the media, given that both the president and his administration have long exchanged blows with the press corps. Most recently, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump slammed the media for its coverage of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mueller has, it is all but certain, cleared Trump of conspiring with Russia, which prompted the president to attack the media — which has been insisting that he is in cahoots with Vladimir Putin — more aggressively. The president’s 2020 re-election campaign team will reportedly double down on the criticism come election time, and seeks to weaponize Mueller’s report against the press.