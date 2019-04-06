Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Legs For Days In Daring Yellow Dress

Ashley Graham is very proud of her curves and never hesitates to flaunt them. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model recently set Instagram on fire after posting a sweltering photo of herself in a black swimsuit and matching combat boots, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week. The snapshot, shared to the popular social media platform on Monday, was part of Ashley’s steamy photo shoot for The Last Magazine – one that unapologetically showcased her bountiful curves, leaving very little to the imagination.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to share yet another sizzling snap, one captured hours before at Variety’s Power of Women gala. In the photo, Ashley posed alongside Michael Kors and Maybelline model Gigi Hadid – one of the evening’s honorees – showing off her hourglass curves in a fabulous yellow dress.

For tonight’s event, Ashley slipped into a stunning Cushnie frock, one form the label’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The eye-catching dress showed a generous expanse of skin, boasting both a plunging neckline that put her generous cleavage front and center and a thigh-high slit that showcased her endless legs.

Dressed to impress, the America’s Next Top Model judge rocked the red carpet in the jaw-dropping attire, one which she teamed up with matching strappy heels and a blue, crystal-like box clutch. As she posed for the eye-catching snap, Ashley gave a smoldering look at the camera, oozing confidence and sex-appeal.

Meanwhile, Gigi swathed her statuesque figure in blue satin, making an unforgettable appearance at the gala in a cape-detail jumpsuit from Emilia Wickstead’s AW19 collection, which she paired with blue snakeskin pumps. The catwalk queen was honored at the Power of Women luncheon for her work with Unicef, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The Addition Elle model turned heads in the remarkable Cushnie dress, showing off her sinuous frame in the strappy number. The bright yellow frock hugged her curves in all the right places, putting her ample décolletage and shapely legs on full display.

More photos of Ashley’s spectacular gown were published today by the Daily Mail. Taken just as the bodacious model made her way to the gala under the cover of an umbrella, the snapshots offered a more detailed look at Ashley’s show-stopping outfit. In the snaps, the Nebraska-born beauty unabashedly flaunted her famous curves, flashing her voluptuous thigh through the daring slit of her dress.

The gorgeous model completed her look with a pair of elegant, understated gold earrings and styled her dark mane with a mid-part, letting her wavy tresses freely frame her beautiful face. The collection of photos shows Ashley with a tan coat draped over her shoulders, unveiling that the model arrived at the event fully prepared to take on the rainy weather.