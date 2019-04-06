Kendall Jenner Goes Naked Under Completely See-Through Bodysuit In Racy Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner isn’t the highest-paid model in the world for nothing. At only 23, the model has done just about everything and become the muse of famous photographers, including Russell James. The Australian photog took to his Instagram page earlier this week to share a racy snapshot of Jenner donning just a see-through bodysuit that reveals just about everything.

In the photo in question, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is rocking a black long-sleeved sheer bodysuit with a thong bottom that leaves little to the imagination. The supermodel is seated with her back to the camera while sitting over her bent legs, putting her derriere at the center of the photo.

She is sitting with her back straight as she looks over her shoulder at the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly parted, in a seductive way. The way she is posing accentuates her backside and the strong structure of her upper body.

The black-and-white shot shows the model posing in a white backdrop with shadows creating a few interesting lines that create an artistic effect. Jenner is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side in a dramatic ‘do and down as its voluminous tresses flow freely around her shoulders in a sophisticated yet retro way in great 1980s style. She is wearing some eyeshadow that intensifies her gaze and nude lips that go with the monochromatic theme of the photo.

The post, which James shared with his almost 870,000 Instagram followers, garnered close to 50,000 likes and more than 820 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the photographer, as well as the model, took to the comments section to share how they feel about the post and to engage with James’ caption.

“I love them both! I feel like I love the first one more because of the voluminous hair,” one user wrote, responding to his question.

“Second shot but with her head turned toward the camera like in the first shot,” another one chimed in.

As James explained in the post, he photographed Jenner for his new “Angels” Collector’s Edition book, Art Edition, and fine art collection, which is dedicated to the modern female form, as Artsy put it. The series offers intimate as well as provocative nude photographs featuring some of the world’s most famous models, the report explained.