Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show With All-New Episodes Starting On April 8

Her personal life is still filled with drama, but the show must go on.

The Wendy Williams Show did not air new episodes during the first week of April, as host Wendy Williams and her staff had a scheduled week off.

During her five days out of the spotlight, various news sources continued to report on the daytime talk show host’s alleged problems, including her reportedly troubled marriage and her admitted substance abuse issues that led her to move into a sober living facility in Queens, New York.

Page Six has reported that Williams has been seen with and without her wedding ring recently, following allegations that her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on her for numerous years and that his mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his daughter in March. This has led to much speculation that the couple, parents to 18-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., are on the verge of divorcing.

However, an eyewitness told the outlet that the 54-year-old television personality was wearing her diamond ring when they saw her shopping at a Walmart near Ellenville, New York, during her vacation week.

Additionally, as reported earlier by The Inquisitr, Williams released a new public service announcement on April 5 in which she promoted her Hunter Foundation’s recently launched addiction services hotline. Those struggling with substance abuse issues that want help are urged to call 888-5-hunter to speak to trained and certified recovery coaches.

Meanwhile, The Wendy Williams Show returns with brand-new episodes beginning Monday, April 8. In a newsletter emailed to fans of the series, Team Wendy said that “Spring Break is over” and previewed what viewers can expect to see on Season 10 of the series.

On her first day back, Williams will spend the hour dishing on “Hot Topics,” and learning about cool, new products during a “Trendy @ Wendy” segment.

On Tuesday, April 9, Williams will interview WWE star Sasha Banks for the first time. Also, Mercedes Sanchez will be in the studio to talk all about the hottest shoe trends for the spring.

Actress Milla Jovovich will drop by the show on Wednesday, April 10, to talk all about her new film, Hellboy. The episode on Thursday, April 11, will be filled with more “Hot Topics” and the popular “Ask Wendy” segment in which she doles out sage advice.

Lastly, on Friday, April 12, frequent show guest Tiny Harris will visit to discuss the upcoming season of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for the channel and time it comes on in your area.