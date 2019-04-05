Michael Cohen Claims He Has Evidence The Republican Party May Have Been Taking Illegal Donations From China

The Republican Party may have been accepting illegal donations from China, Michael Cohen claimed this week.

The former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, who also served as former deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee, said this week that he is aware of “possible federal campaign finance violations” by the RNC including donations that were accepted from foreign citizens.

As Mother Jones reported, the claims were being approached with skepticism as Cohen was trying to seek help from Congressional Democrats at the time as he looks to avoid prison time for his federal fraud convictions. Cohen made the claims in a letter sent to the chairmen of four House committees.

But there is sill some real interest in the claims, the Mother Jones report noted. The federal Southern District of New York has reportedly responded to Cohen’s allegation by launching an investigation into whether Republican fundraising committees accepted donations from foreign citizens.

The claims comes after allegations that Donald Trump and others in the Republican Party colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, allegations that may have been put to rest with the completion of the Mueller report.

There have been more recent claims of strange connections between Donald Trump and China, including the founder of a spa at the center of a prostitution bust in Florida who was photographed next to Trump at a Super Bowl party this year. It was later revealed that she was operating a company that helped Chinese nationals gain access to Trump and other top Republicans at his Mar-a-Lago resort, The Inquisitr reported.

There were no allegations of improper conduct on the part of Trump or the Republican Party in that case, but it raised questions of the ease of access to Trump’s inner circle. Those fears were amplified this week with the arrest of a Chinese national at Mar-a-Lago who was reportedly caught with four cellphones and a malware-infected thumb drive. The U.S. Secret Service said that the woman did not make it past security screenings, but said in a statement that the Trump Organization has the ultimate say over who is allowed into the Mar-a-Lago resort. Opponents said Trump’s continued trips to the resort are a threat to national security.

The new Michael Cohen stay-out-of-prison gambit: He needs to review 14M newly discovered files and continue his cooperation with congressional investigations. Read the full letter here https://t.co/InzvnHGr5P — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) April 4, 2019

The Republican National Committee did not respond to Michael Cohen’s claims that the body accepted illegal donations, but a spokeswoman for the RNC said last month that they only accept contributions from American citizens and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.