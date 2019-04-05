‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Stuns In A Gold Bikini On Instagram

British model Erin Willerton exactly knows how to keep her fans and followers interested in her social media activities and, to that end, she makes sure to treat them to new pictures every week. This week, however, Erin did not post as actively as she usually does and kept her fans eagerly waiting for a new pic.

The wait for Erin’s fans was finally over on Friday evening as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit finalist took to her Instagram account and posted a stunning bikini pic of herself — one which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the snap, the 22-year-old stunner was featured wearing a gold-colored bikini which allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage — a move which sent a wave of excitement among her fans. The model paired her bikini top with skimpy matching bottoms through which she flaunted her long, sexy legs and also displayed her abs and taut stomach.

As for her aesthetics, the model opted for minimal makeup which looked perfect on a sunny day. She tied her hair into a lose bun and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Erin tilted her head a little and flashed her smile to pose for the picture, which was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the beach.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in the Cove at Atlantis — a luxury resort in the Bahamas where Erin went for her final photo shoot for the magazine. In the caption, Erin informed her fans that she is very excited about the magazine’s launch in Miami.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 8,200 likes and many comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Erin has a beautiful body and a very pretty face, while another one said that her bikini is simply stunning.

Prior to posting the said pic, Erin treated her fans to yet another sultry snap wherein she was featured wearing a black bra and matching panties to put her enviable cleavage on full display. In the snap, Erin let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup comprising some nude shades to keep it natural.

According to Sports Illustrated, Erin was one of the six finalists for the magazine’s model search and other girls who joined her included Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michael, and Manuela Hernandez. Per the piece, the ladies participated in their magazine’s official photo shoot in the Bahamas in hopes of becoming the first official 2020 rookie.