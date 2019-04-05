Big ‘Descendants 3’ Trailer Is Released, Uma And Hades Try To Wreak Havoc On Auradon

Disney Channel is premiering Descendants 3 this summer, and a new, big preview for the film has just emerged. The core four are back and they are facing a significant challenge in protecting Auradon from a big threat.

The Descendants 3 preview aired Thursday during Good Morning America, and fans cannot wait to watch the upcoming film. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce are all back and they may be facing their biggest challenge yet in this upcoming adventure.

The preview was posted on Twitter after it aired on GMA, and it hints at a dire situation for Mal and her crew. As TVLine explains, viewers will see the core quartet back and banding together again to save Auradon, as one former foe stirs up trouble again, and a new, perhaps even more dangerous villain, steps into the chaos.

Dove Cameron again plays Mal, Sleeping Beauty character Maleficent’s daughter, and Cameron Boyce reprises his role of Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil from 101Dalmatians. Sofia Carson is back as Evie, the daughter of Snow White’s Evil Queen, and Booboo Stewart rounds out the quartet as Jay, the son of Aladdin’s Jafar.

Ursula’s daughter, Uma, is back to stir up trouble again, and actress China Anne McClain reprises the role that she debuted in Descendants 2. Uma isn’t the only one causing trouble during this next battle though. Cheyenne Jackson plays the role of Hades, known as the ruler of the Underwood from Hercules.

Fans have been speculating for some time now that Hades will turn out to be Mal’s father, and so far, previews do seem to hint that will be the case. Descendants 3 will also bring back a handful of characters viewers fell in love with in the previous two installments.

Ben, the son of Belle and Adam from Beauty and the Beast, Doug, the son of Dopey from Snow White, and Audrey, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora, will all be involved in the action. Viewers will also get to meet Dr. Facilier and his daughter, Celia, from The Princess and the Frog.

The synopsis for Descendants 3 teases that Mal will pursue permanently closing the Auradon barrier after a troubling breach. She will worry that Hades and Uma could get to Auradon and exact vengeance, and a sleeping spell will strike, as Mal and her crew face the difficult realities of trying to keep their loved ones safe.

It looks like Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay will face their toughest challenges yet to keep the evil out of Auradon. So far, the Disney Channel has simply teased that Descendants 3 will debut sometime this summer, and fans of the franchise are anxious for a more specific date. This newest trailer makes it clear that this will be a jaw-dropping adventure, and viewers cannot wait to get started.