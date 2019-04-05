‘Bachelorette’ Fans Compare Hannah Brown To Cinderella, Taylor Swift, And Britney Spears In First ABC Promo

‘The Bachelorette’ star sheds her beauty queen image, but who is she now?

Hannah Brown has stripped off her pageant sash, but is she a pop star now? The Bachelorette star who is set to headline the 15th season of the female-led ABC reality show, made a splashy debut in the first-ever promo for her season, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. And while most fans praised the highly produced clip, others wondered what message ABC was trying to send about their leading lady.

In The Bachelorette promo, which you can see below, Hannah Brown is seen walking through a forest, looking like Cinderella while wearing a sash, tiara, and light blue ball gown. Grace’s cover of the 1963 Lesley Gore song “You Don’t Own Me” plays as the 24-year-old pageant queen ditches her princess attire to reveal a pantsuit. The clip ends with the tagline “Think you know her? Think again.”

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss posted to Twitter to ask fans what they thought of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette promo. Several fans noted that it reminded them of a forest-themed Taylor Swift video, circa 2014.

“[Taylor Swift’s] ‘Out of the Woods’ would’ve been perfect in there somewhere,” one fan wrote.

“Convince me that Hannah B’s @BacheloretteABC promo isn’t simply a remake of Taylor Swift’s classic ‘Out of the Woods’ music video,” another fan tweeted.

Hannah Brown's promo for #TheBachelorette is … different. We have some questions https://t.co/MPo8Kh8Yom — Vulture (@vulture) April 5, 2019

Some social media fans noted that the forest setting was also reminiscent of Britney Spears’ Fantasy fragrance commercial from 2005. A review on Glamour describes Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette promo as “very Once Upon a Time meets early Taylor Swift meets Britney Spears’ Fantasy perfume commercial. A cinematic masterpiece.”

Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti also weighed in on the glossy promo. Iaconetti, who is set to marry her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Jared Haibon, later this year, posted to Twitter to say that she wants Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette trailer on repeat on every screen in her house until the ABC dating show’s premiere next month.

“I’ve never been more hyped from a teaser or even a movie trailer. Holy mother, this is masterful,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote of The Bachelorette promo. Ashley later wrote of Hannah Brown, “I know some of you don’t like the comparisons, but she’s the Taylor Swift of The Bachelor franchise…to me at least.”

You can see Hannah Brown’s promo for The Bachelorette below, as well as the music video Taylor Swift’s “Out of the Woods” and Britney Spears’ Fantasy perfume ad for comparison.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13, on ABC.