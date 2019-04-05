Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her ‘Annoying’ After Miscarriage Post

Yesterday, Hilaria Baldwin penned a heartbreaking post on Instagram where she alerted her followers that she thinks she may be suffering a miscarriage. The touching story was met with over 100,000 likes and an outpouring of support from her fans — but some folks took to the comments section to express their negative views for the yoga instructor, and one person even went so far as to call her “annoying,” while adding that nothing in the world is private anymore.

As The Today Show shared, Baldwin clapped back and replied directly to the commenter, and asked why they were even on her page if they didn’t want to see the kind of raw, real content she was posting.

“I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow,” Baldwin added.

Baldwin shared her devastating story to start a conversation about the stigma surrounding miscarriage and was hopeful that her message would resonate with those folks who might be going through something similar in their lives. Wearing just a bra and underwear, she cupped her stomach gently, while she openly shared that she had once promised her fans that she would always keep them updated on any pregnancy she may have, even if that meant experiencing the loss with her followers as well.

She added that she wanted to be a part of making miscarriages a normal experience for families, and expressed that there is no shame or embarrassment for what she might be going through.

Baldwin furthered revealed that the embryo has a heartbeat, though it is not strong, and that the chances of the pregnancy being viable is very slim. She thanked her doctors, her support group, and her family for their continuing guidance during her difficult time.

Today, Baldwin took to Instagram once again to share an update on how she has been feeling since making the transparent post. She gathered with her gaggle of children, who were excitedly crawling all over her, and thanked her followers for sharing their stories with her, and for coming together as a community. She further stated that she will be ok and that she is in the midst of emotionally processing what is happening while finding perspective on finding the balance between sadness and loss in the grand scheme of it all.

“I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey,” she added.