Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her ‘Annoying’ After Miscarriage Post

Yesterday, Hilaria Baldwin penned a heartbreaking post on Instagram where she alerted her followers that she thinks she may be suffering a miscarriage. The touching story was met with over 100,000 likes and an outpouring of support from her fans — but some folks took to the comments section to express their negative views for the yoga instructor, and one person even went so far as to call her “annoying,” while adding that nothing in the world is private anymore.
As The Today Show shared, Baldwin clapped back and replied directly to the commenter, and asked why they were even on her page if they didn’t want to see the kind of raw, real content she was posting.
“I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow,” Baldwin added.
Baldwin shared her devastating story to start a conversation about the stigma surrounding miscarriage and was hopeful that her message would resonate with those folks who might be going through something similar in their lives. Wearing just a bra and underwear, she cupped her stomach gently, while she openly shared that she had once promised her fans that she would always keep them updated on any pregnancy she may have, even if that meant experiencing the loss with her followers as well.
She added that she wanted to be a part of making miscarriages a normal experience for families, and expressed that there is no shame or embarrassment for what she might be going through.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Baldwin furthered revealed that the embryo has a heartbeat, though it is not strong, and that the chances of the pregnancy being viable is very slim. She thanked her doctors, her support group, and her family for their continuing guidance during her difficult time.
Today, Baldwin took to Instagram once again to share an update on how she has been feeling since making the transparent post. She gathered with her gaggle of children, who were excitedly crawling all over her, and thanked her followers for sharing their stories with her, and for coming together as a community. She further stated that she will be ok and that she is in the midst of emotionally processing what is happening while finding perspective on finding the balance between sadness and loss in the grand scheme of it all.
“I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey,” she added.