Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Bares It All In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham recently took to her Instagram account and posted a new sultry snap wherein she was featured lying naked in her bed. Although she censored her assets with the help of the sheets, she revealed enough of her body to leave her fans drooling over her sexiness.

To pose for the monochromatic snap, Alexina closed her eyes and put her bare booty and a leg on full display; a move which instantly titillated her followers. Alexina also provided a generous view of her perky breasts, which sent temperatures soaring.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Alexina’s snap has accrued more than 32,000 likes and 226 comments, as fans praised the model for her sexy figure. Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Alexina is “insanely sexy,” while another opined that she is the most beautiful among all VS angels.

Another fan said that Alexina is “tiny but absolutely beautiful.” Other fans, per usual, showered the 29-year-old model with countless heart and kiss emojis and complimentary words and phrases like “true goddess,” “fabulous picture,” “very artistic,” “amazing body,” “simply wow!” and “breathtakingly gorgeous.”

Those who follow the model must have noticed that ever since she became a VS angel, she has been posting her pictures more often and they are getting more traction as compared to the past.

Earlier this week, Alexina posted yet another risque photo of herself wherein she was featured wearing a black crop top and a thong-style underwear. The model tugged at the hemline of her underwear and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose. Through the snap, Alexina also displayed her well-toned abs and pert derriere, which immediately garnered appreciation for her fans and followers. The snap was liked 44,000 times and followers left close to 290 comments to shower the hottie with compliments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvwQg9xji-A/

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Alexina revealed that she learned ballet as a child, which had a massive effect on her confidence. And she loves dancing so much that she danced her way through her first Victoria’s Secret casting — something that probably made her stand out among the rest and did her nothing but favors. Regarding the experience, Alexina said the following.