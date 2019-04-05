Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jabs Back At Trump After He Slams Her As ‘Young Bartender,’ Says She’s Proud Of Past

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting back after Donald Trump slammed her as a “young bartender,” with the freshman member of Congress saying she is proud of her working class background.

Trump took aim at the 29-year-old Bronx native in remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner, mocking her plans for a Green New Deal and for her service industry job before being elected to Congress.

“The Green New Deal. Done by a young bartender, 29-years-old, wonderful young woman,” Trump said, via Business Insider.

Trump went on to say that he his happy to campaign against the Green New Deal because if he cannot win against the plan, he doesn’t deserve re-election.

Ocasio-Cortez had a chance to respond on Friday, speaking at a civil rights conference in New York City led by Rev. Al Sharpton. At the event, Sharpton first defended Ocasio-Cortez and turned the attack back on Trump, saying he never met a bartender who “took a baby out of their mother’s arms on the border of Mexico” or referred to African nations as “s***hole countries,” as Trump did.

When it came time for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to speak, she said there is no shame in being a working class American.

“I’m proud to be a bartender — ain’t nothing wrong with that,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy, there is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that will take your family to work.”

Trump and other Republicans have frequently taken aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the few months she has been in Congress. The freshman legislator earned national attention last year when she pulled off a major upset in the Democratic primary in her district, knocking off longtime Democratic Congressman Joseph Crowley.

In the months that followed, Ocasio-Cortez has earned both supporters and critics for her unabashed support of addressing climate change through the ambitious Green New Deal and for her identification as a Democratic Socialist.

As her stature within the Democratic Party rises, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a popular target for the Trump family. Just a few days before Donald Trump’s slam that she is a “young bartender,” Donald Trump Jr. was leading a chant of “AOC sucks” at his father’s campaign rally in Michigan. As The Hill noted, Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying that since Hillary Clinton is no longer a candidate, Trump just needs another woman to “vilify.”